As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Value Rose, Meritage Group LP Raised Stake; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Its Position in Coty (COTY) by $1.59 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 122,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 244,832 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 366,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 2.26 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 443,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387.90 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap reported 59,400 shares. Essex Svcs Incorporated reported 2,676 shares. Fidelity National Fincl Inc holds 70,041 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dupont Mgmt owns 37,323 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 1.46 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 10,000 are held by Weiss Multi. Ipswich Mgmt Inc owns 1,775 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cannell Peter B & reported 2.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Florida-based Sabal Tru Communications has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 400 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Bloom Tree Ltd accumulated 169,047 shares or 2.16% of the stock.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34 million for 33.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson & invested in 22,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 29,389 shares. Gruss invested 2.25% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Cutter And Brokerage reported 19,498 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0% or 136,323 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 1,492 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Td Asset Mgmt holds 88,040 shares. Ent Fincl reported 114 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has 33.24M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 36,900 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Ameritas Invest Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,288 shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 45.87 million shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. HARF PETER had bought 1.05 million shares worth $9.98 million on Friday, August 30. Shares for $2.50 million were bought by Laubies Pierre on Friday, August 30. $325,962 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Singer Robert S on Friday, August 30. On Thursday, September 5 Hughes Fiona bought $2.06M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 210,000 shares.