As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fidelity National Financial Trimmed Position; As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lifted Position

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $126.8. About 2.74M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29M, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 3.86M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. 34,826 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares with value of $3.66 million were sold by Mayo Marc M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.21% or 214,312 shares in its portfolio. 41,524 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Rhumbline Advisers owns 528,953 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap stated it has 41,637 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 25.95 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 14,118 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 411,942 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp reported 35,823 shares stake. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.48 million shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management has 2% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 42,343 shares. Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.3% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Piper Jaffray Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 54,866 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 2,849 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 17.81 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 404,784 shares or 1.21% of the stock. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 386,644 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited invested in 7,662 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% or 148 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hartford Invest Management reported 105,506 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gam Ag owns 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 64,100 shares. 123,593 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 0.82% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 52,082 shares. Company Of Vermont has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,600 shares. Stifel Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 385,639 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 56,781 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 596,287 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0.15% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.58 million shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 822,946 shares to 45,338 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,728 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.