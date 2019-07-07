As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Value Rose, Advisory Services Network Has Increased Position; East Coast Asset Management Has Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $1.68 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 2778.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 7,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,426 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, up from 258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $126.8. About 2.74M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co accumulated 4,567 shares. Optimum Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 600 shares. Davenport & Com Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bokf Na reported 182,612 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc holds 12,710 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt Co owns 9,460 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 46,413 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 324,112 shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,331 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Clean Yield accumulated 58,809 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 89,702 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt stated it has 18,144 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Ser, North Carolina-based fund reported 60,705 shares. Payden Rygel has invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.16% or 697,347 shares.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,663 shares to 12,647 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 299,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. Mayo Marc M sold $3.66M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Liability Company holds 7,299 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Lc accumulated 4 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 39,196 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Country Club Tru Na has 8,850 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 3.81M are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 314,244 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 0.06% or 8,770 shares. Comm Natl Bank reported 413,950 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 42,251 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 806 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited reported 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Stack Management Inc reported 1.23% stake. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.51% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 217,851 are owned by Pnc Services Gp. Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 0.9% or 18.91 million shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 19,349 shares to 2,144 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 41,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,456 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.