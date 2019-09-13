As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Rose, Holder Fidelity National Financial Has Cut by $32.94 Million Its Holding; Washington Trust Bank Has Lowered Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $434,097

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59 million, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 4.08 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 70,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82M, down from 73,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Capital Advisers owns 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,356 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 2.61M shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc holds 53,547 shares. Gluskin Sheff owns 1,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Country Trust Bank invested 3.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 69,560 were accumulated by Hightower Serv Lta. Baxter Bros Incorporated reported 3.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Planning Alternatives Adv accumulated 1,738 shares. Barbara Oil Com has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,564 shares. Grassi Invest invested 1.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jacobs And Communication Ca has invested 2.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 38,800 shares. Horan reported 4,734 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 13,585 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp reported 423,568 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 46,079 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Ltd Company. Parametric Port Lc owns 1.17 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc has 0.2% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hbk Sorce Advisory, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,824 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.1% or 11,980 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.21% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 2,046 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 4,321 shares. Victory Capital Management accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cwm Llc reported 0% stake. 7.49M are held by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Ent Financial Svcs accumulated 1,948 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 23.83 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.