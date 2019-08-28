As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Has Lowered Its Position; Bbr Partners Holds Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 370,647 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.34. About 271,403 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Germany Names Goldman’s Kukies to Deputy Finance Post on Europe; 01/05/2018 – Goldman-Backed JRE Sets 2025 Wind Target in Japan Power Drive; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of quick fixes; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.21 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Aberdeen, Goldman Are Picking Up Bargains in EM as Others Flee; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.5B; 21/05/2018 – Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “DIA sets stage for $145 million riverfront HQ buildout – Jacksonville Business Journal” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Make 15-25% On The Fidelity National Information Services-WorldPay Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services: Solid Synergy Upsides Upon Worldpay Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: FIS and Worldpay Merge to Create Payments Giant – Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Startups Showcase Innovations at 2019 FIS Fintech Accelerator Demo Day – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American Comml Bank owns 52,918 shares. American Century Companies Inc holds 87,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oarsman Cap accumulated 2,246 shares or 0.12% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp holds 61,629 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 1,000 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 19,844 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation reported 387,674 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 150,367 shares. 256,147 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Summit Securities Gru Limited Liability reported 0.36% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 53,296 shares. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 1.37% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cornercap Counsel holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 22,151 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2.68M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 53,300 shares. Highland Mngmt Lc invested in 0.73% or 49,825 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 257 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 10.19M shares. Hilton has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.09M shares. The Virginia-based Swift Run Management has invested 6% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lakewood Management Ltd Partnership invested 4.53% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lipe & Dalton invested in 19,489 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability reported 22,672 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers owns 0.25% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 267,202 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Inc holds 60,148 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 21,258 shares. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0.26% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13,856 shares to 29,171 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,262 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).