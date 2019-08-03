As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Price Rose, Fidelity National Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding by $13.00 Million; Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Masco (MAS) Position as Share Value Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 3.41 million shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 4.44M shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,675 shares to 10,675 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 7,781 shares. Conning owns 6,431 shares. Southpoint Advsr Lp stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 7,970 are held by Fiduciary. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd owns 54,056 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 633,530 were reported by Harris Associate Lp. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 110 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 57,292 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fiduciary Incorporated Wi owns 3.14% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 12.23M shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 100 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc owns 7,161 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Northern reported 7.31M shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 25,471 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Franklin Covey Co.’s (NYSE:FC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.63 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 18.28 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 351,827 shares. Sabal Trust Com accumulated 0.03% or 2,561 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 17,415 shares. Conning Incorporated invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 8,282 shares. The Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Incline Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 239,063 shares. 405 were reported by Webster National Bank & Trust N A. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Ltd owns 9.21M shares for 5.49% of their portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.01% or 1,855 shares. Wade G W And Inc reported 4,018 shares. Reilly Llc holds 0.01% or 355 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 505,501 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America De has 3.68M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Incorporated invested in 0.79% or 105,761 shares.