As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shares Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Stake; Boothbay Fund Management Upped Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Position by $314,442; Shares Declined

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.28 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.07. About 2.46M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS)

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 67.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 11,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 28,782 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, up from 17,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 425,221 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “From Federal Realty to Weingarten, here’s what public companies are saying about their D.C.-area investments – Washington Business Journal” published on February 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Los Angeles-based gym to make Houston debut – Houston Business Journal” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Weingarten Realty Announces Transaction Activity – Business Wire” published on January 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Weingarten Realty Investors Releases Tax Characteristics of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mesirow Financial holds 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 1,280 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 122,154 shares. 228,348 were accumulated by Asset Management One Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 81,197 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 725,979 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 320,629 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Profund Advisors invested in 17,959 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp invested in 166,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Cornercap Counsel owns 0.12% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 31,955 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 10,214 shares. Ftb owns 485 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc (Put) by 116 shares to 106 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluent Inc by 69,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,131 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett & holds 2,910 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 15 shares. Thompson Investment reported 1,636 shares. Edgepoint Inv Grp has 5.15% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Junto Mgmt LP reported 730,333 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 4,356 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 59,845 shares. 168,919 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc. Oarsman Inc accumulated 2,246 shares. Sei Invs Comm has 226,462 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 13,346 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Brinker holds 42,146 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Llc holds 3,220 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 545,265 shares.