As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shares Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Raised by $1.21 Million Its Stake; Shareholder Natixis Lifted Telus (TU) Position

Natixis increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 16,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 132,849 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, up from 115,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 231,881 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 9,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 63,666 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 53,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 2.24 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.09% or 17,840 shares in its portfolio. Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.25 million shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 5,450 shares stake. Cls Lc accumulated 1,000 shares. Canandaigua Bank & has 0.2% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 158 shares. 26,464 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 201,807 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated owns 1.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 150,809 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru invested in 0.09% or 2,313 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.01% or 809 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 261 shares. Carroll Associate Inc owns 755 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,364 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 425,742 shares to 529,800 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 31,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,306 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 61,686 shares to 61,512 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 580,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,462 shares, and cut its stake in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX).

