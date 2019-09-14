As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shares Rose, Klingenstein Fields & Co Increased Stake by $1.41 Million; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Boosted Its Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 8,346 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08 million shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 131,985 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.19M, up from 120,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 56,666 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 334 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.01% or 19,733 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 14,946 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pineno Levin Ford Asset has invested 2.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 4,321 shares. Invesco has invested 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Lp has 37,473 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Com has 0.49% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 57,950 shares. Newbrook Advsr Limited Partnership holds 366,601 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 82,115 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl holds 34,464 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp owns 166 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19,851 shares to 300 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,871 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.