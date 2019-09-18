As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shares Rose, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Upped Position; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Cut by $631,548 Its Stake

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 85.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $131.05. About 1.84 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 338,855 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 11,125 shares to 689,060 shares, valued at $25.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluemar Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.43% or 67,949 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 809 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Comm. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Melvin Limited Partnership accumulated 601,777 shares. Bloom Tree holds 169,047 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors invested in 27,885 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co invested in 540 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Lp owns 59,586 shares. Eulav Asset invested in 0.21% or 45,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 7.49 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 0.79% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Llc invested in 578,394 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Private Advisor Llc owns 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 6,293 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Company reported 47,929 shares.