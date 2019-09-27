As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Value Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Upped Position; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Price Rose, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 5,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 68,773 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91M, down from 74,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.23 million shares traded or 13.65% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.28 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 1.80 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 300,000 shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $104.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60M shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 166,441 shares. Howe Rusling reported 0.35% stake. West Oak Cap Limited Com invested in 14,600 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Tiemann Advsr owns 0.2% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,225 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.39% or 578,394 shares. Raymond James Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 46,614 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc reported 0.32% stake. Creative Planning invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 2,167 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Llp has invested 4.66% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). American & Mgmt Com stated it has 609 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Limited Company holds 0.04% or 39,706 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 8 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange: Own The Stock Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Co has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.12% or 5.08 million shares. 48,641 are owned by Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Company. Cibc World Markets reported 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Davenport And Ltd reported 4,425 shares stake. Fil Limited stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Stifel invested in 0.15% or 688,463 shares. First Republic Investment Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Johnson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 701 shares. 3,240 are owned by Drexel Morgan. Nippon Life Global Americas invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 97,907 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.38% or 3.56M shares.