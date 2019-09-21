As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Value Rose, Junto Capital Management LP Has Upped Position; Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $10.11 Million

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 94,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 189,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 2.57 million shares traded or 20.47% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 112,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 730,333 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.60M, up from 617,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 2.23 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 15,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $14.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.25M shares to 416,504 shares, valued at $18.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.