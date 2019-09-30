As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Value Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lifted Position; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Boosted Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by $21.05 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 284,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 8.72 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651.16M, up from 8.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 485,658 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 72.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 55,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.19 million, up from 76,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 1.48M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 312,063 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $363.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 413,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 971,721 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay Group to Postpone Investor Day on October 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 30, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “How a single index card helps the president of the New York Stock Exchange keep her chaotic day in check – Business Insider” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2.70 million shares. Community Comml Bank Na holds 0% or 76 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.02% or 20,064 shares. Artisan Ptnrs LP reported 5.25 million shares stake. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo accumulated 3,305 shares. 1,495 were accumulated by Estabrook. Sumitomo Life Company reported 12,513 shares. Sei Invests Com invested in 0.23% or 947,231 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 2,576 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 15 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.51M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Moreover, Hexavest Inc has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 23,880 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 755 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 167 shares or 0% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 18,895 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cortland Assocs Inc Mo stated it has 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Financial Counselors reported 4,160 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% or 22,055 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Lp accumulated 37,473 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 22,820 shares. Ruggie Cap holds 0% or 20 shares. Sei invested in 0.09% or 226,462 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assoc Inc accumulated 0.18% or 24,188 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co reported 2,522 shares. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Lc invested in 63,666 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability Corp reported 3,605 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 284,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).