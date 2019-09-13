As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $497,150; As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, Btc Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 19,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 120,610 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78 million, down from 139,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 5.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 59,845 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, down from 63,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 385,441 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 19,437 shares to 33,172 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests holds 0.09% or 226,462 shares. Pictet Bancorporation has 5,700 shares. Mariner Limited Liability owns 15,943 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 255 shares. 1.26M were reported by Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Findlay Park Prns Llp has 4.25 million shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.19% or 3,140 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 58,169 were reported by Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Rmb Capital Management Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 25,564 shares. Legacy Private Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Parametric Port Limited Liability accumulated 1.17 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.18% or 423,059 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 106,910 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.81M for 23.65 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.