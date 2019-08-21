As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Value Rose, Fidelity National Financial Decreased Its Holding; Union Pac (UNP) Stake Held by Cookson Peirce & Co Inc

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 592,353 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 1,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 252,603 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.24M, up from 250,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $168.32. About 350,182 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 25.75 million shares. Ls Invest Advisors Llc stated it has 21,387 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 27,264 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 4,438 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 103,439 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 4,797 shares. 94,554 are held by Bluefin Trading Llc. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Susquehanna International Llp holds 0.01% or 149,007 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 806 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com holds 0.47% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 17,548 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 218,839 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisory Networks Llc stated it has 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.04% or 326,054 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 8.54 million shares. Hl Llc invested 1.98% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Anderson Hoagland And has 0.75% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,391 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Johnson Counsel reported 127,207 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 34,800 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Moors & Cabot Inc accumulated 38,498 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Lau Assoc Ltd Com reported 1,198 shares. Moreover, Principal Gp has 0.33% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alphamark Ltd Liability Com has 595 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 3.30M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bouchey Grp Ltd invested in 0.29% or 6,994 shares. 102,762 were accumulated by Westpac Banking Corporation. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 184,578 shares to 6,810 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,999 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

