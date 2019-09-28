As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Value Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lifted Position; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Valero Energy (VLO) by $590,325 as Share Price Declined

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 6,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 7,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, down from 14,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.69 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 146.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 211,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 355,058 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.56 million, up from 144,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 2.05M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,706 shares to 112,788 shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,045 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $431.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6,083 shares to 65,371 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.91 million for 12.20 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.