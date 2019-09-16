As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Raised Holding; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Lowered Its Boeing Co. (BA) Stake by $17.00 Million as Valuation Declined

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 97.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 46,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,226 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 48,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $380.43. About 1.76M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 146.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 211,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 355,058 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.56M, up from 144,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $133.15. About 2.44 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 6,305 shares to 246,823 shares, valued at $30.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV) by 25,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,000 shares to 99,610 shares, valued at $23.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,306 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

