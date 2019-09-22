As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Price Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $92.50 Million; R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 758,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 601,777 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.83M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 4.15 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 98,766 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 212,848 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel owns 108 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Com owns 846 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Advisors has 460 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Lc accumulated 21,354 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation has 24,008 shares. Yhb accumulated 7,600 shares or 2.29% of the stock. 8,704 were reported by Brinker Capital Inc. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management holds 5,802 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Lc owns 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 150 shares. St Germain D J Com Inc invested in 0.09% or 453 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clark Capital Mgmt Gp has 5,305 shares. Horseman Cap Mgmt reported 3,290 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (Put) (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 310,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $44.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).