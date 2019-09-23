As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Fidelity National Financial Cut Position by $32.94 Million; Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Raised State Str (STT) Position

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 503,099 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,410 shares as the company's stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 24,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 14,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 581,888 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,075 shares to 8,553 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,257 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. Shares for $353,010 were bought by O HANLEY RONALD P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Pcl reported 0.06% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 67,519 shares. Capital Rech Invsts has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs accumulated 57,673 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 1.71M shares or 0.5% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc reported 69,771 shares stake. Security Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Nomura Asset invested 0.04% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Oakworth Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Principal Grp invested in 0.03% or 563,979 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd accumulated 30 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 11,661 shares. Sarl accumulated 31,606 shares.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha" published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.83 million for 23.58 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.