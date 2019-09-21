As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Price Rose, Barrett Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $875,350; Ccm Investment Advisers Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $9.31 Million; Valuation Declined

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1330.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 163,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 175,548 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, up from 12,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 263,322 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30 million, up from 256,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 3.19M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.17M shares. The California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 142 are held by Ftb Advisors. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 98,731 shares. Comml Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.17% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 16,200 shares. First Business Fincl Services reported 13,596 shares. Twin Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Trustmark Natl Bank Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Carroll Fincl holds 755 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 13,346 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 257,351 are owned by Automobile Association. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 1.24% or 129,847 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 200,322 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,555 shares to 250,257 shares, valued at $41.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 200,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,259 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK).

