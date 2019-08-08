As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Value Rose, Fidelity National Financial Has Cut Its Holding by $13.00 Million; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Market Valuation Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Increased by $702,207 Its Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $172.35. About 91,690 shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $134.48. About 6.51M shares traded or 47.67% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Completes the Acquisition of Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar to Acquire Full Ownership of KaylaRe – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Announces Four Reinsurance-To-Close Transactions With AmTrust Syndicates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11,359 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Punch And Associates invested 0.55% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Akre accumulated 455,447 shares. M&T Bancorporation reported 3,116 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,109 shares in its portfolio. Old Bank & Trust In invested in 0.02% or 2,639 shares. Ameritas Partners has 983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 2,408 shares. Pnc Grp invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Huntington Financial Bank holds 31 shares. Prudential Finance holds 1,413 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 19 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 232 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More – Benzinga” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sun East Federal Credit Union Boosts Technology with FIS Payments Platform – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 6,528 shares. Eagle Capital Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bridgeway Capital Incorporated reported 17,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co has invested 1.55% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Park Avenue Limited Co accumulated 3,695 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors Inc owns 73,267 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 33,700 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited holds 60,800 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company has 3,009 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. James Inv reported 23 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.06% or 3.68M shares. Ghp Investment Advisors holds 28,629 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).