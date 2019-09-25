As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Value Rose, Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $661,606; Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Lowered Stake

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 46,079 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, up from 40,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 1.99 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $246.63. About 363,788 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 22.50 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,739 shares to 63,590 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 8,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,158 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Global Ltd Company holds 2,572 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.08% or 46,078 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Penbrook Management Ltd has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 255 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Calamos Wealth Limited Co invested 0.72% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 4,512 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 56,483 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 75 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 6,411 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 3,336 shares. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 423,568 shares.