As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Trimmed by $13.00 Million Its Position; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Shares Declined, Spruce House Investment Management Raised Holding by $50.15 Million

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.23M market cap company. The stock increased 6.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 653,035 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 2.89 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Llc has invested 0.93% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Lincoln Corporation accumulated 3,074 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Llc owns 5,365 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 165,039 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 51,272 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 6,015 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Montag A Assoc Inc. Kepos Ltd Partnership has 0.21% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Williams Jones Assocs Limited Company reported 2,010 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Westfield Capital Management Co Lp owns 520,734 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Invest Ab has 0.06% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Boston, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,196 shares. Axa holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 671,165 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

