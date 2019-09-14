As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Cut Stake by $32.94 Million; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trimmed Holding in Cae (CAE) by $1.71 Million

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Cae Inc. (CAE) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 48,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 3.06M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.87M, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cae Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 125,535 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.83 million for 23.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 119,112 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $238.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus (NYSE:MMS) by 112,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 985,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishs Msci India (INDA).

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CAE’s profit will be $50.73 million for 32.96 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

