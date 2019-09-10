As Fidelity Natl Information (FIS) Valuation Rose, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $700,261; As Infosys LTD (INFY) Shares Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Increased by $3.32 Million Its Stake

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information (FIS) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 6,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 21,669 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 618,069 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 331,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 3.64 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.79 million, up from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 1.83 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS: / MEDIA RELEASE (REVISED); 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 06/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.N : BERENBERG STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $14; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 06/03/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Infosys Opens Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PCT-8 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – Disclosures

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr U.S. Cnsm (IYC) by 9,861 shares to 5,159 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T Dynmc by 9,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,084 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Trs (TFLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors reported 2,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp holds 0.05% or 143,075 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,996 shares. Hbk LP holds 51,272 shares. Fruth Mngmt has invested 1.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Brinker Cap owns 0.18% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 41,637 shares. British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 61,629 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.04% or 202,360 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 483,323 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 1.55% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 94,554 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.22% or 6,411 shares in its portfolio. 5,866 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited owns 355 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 217,684 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated reported 26,951 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Days To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Investment Ltd (Prn) by 17.32M shares to 6.39 million shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 25.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Infosys Options Hot Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Infosys – Avoid At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Infosys: 40% Upside Driven By Successful Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could Fintech Lift Infosys Stock to $20? – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JAGGAER and EdgeVerve Provide Roadmap for Enterprise Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence Initiatives – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.