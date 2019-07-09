As Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) Stock Price Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lowered by $941,499 Its Stake; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,969 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560.03 million, down from 4,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.39 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.83. About 2.43 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Adds Automation Capabilities to Watson Studio to Aid Data Scientists, Speed AI Development – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “More than 500 Enterprises Globally turn to IBM Garage to Drive Digital Reinvention Enabled by Hybrid Cloud and AI – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Expands its Quantum Computing Program to Africa with Wits University – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.48 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Smith Salley & invested 0.7% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 6,911 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Beaumont Fin Limited Com owns 8,327 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv stated it has 7,450 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 11,480 shares. Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 8,389 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Van Eck Associates accumulated 29,016 shares. Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated owns 5,550 shares. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital stated it has 19,975 shares. James Research invested 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Taylor Asset Inc has 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Central Bancshares Communication holds 0.04% or 1,281 shares. Schaller Invest Gru holds 4.79% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 45,872 shares. Leavell Mgmt has invested 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 178 shares to 478 shares, valued at $30.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 1,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.11 million activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR also bought $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag & Caldwell Lc stated it has 3.25% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 195,945 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sabal Trust reported 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 405 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 331 shares. First Business Financial Service has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 1.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 250,435 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 3,556 were reported by Legacy Prtnrs. Cibc Asset invested in 0.03% or 41,524 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr invested in 0.42% or 28,629 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mirae Asset has invested 0.18% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.35% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 22,151 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap (SLY) by 37,977 shares to 147,138 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 17.81 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “51 BMO employees offered roles at FIS as bank outsources lockbox services – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fidelity National (FIS) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fidelity National (FIS) Tops Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Investments in Cloud Lead to Groundbreaking New Service Level Agreement – Business Wire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.