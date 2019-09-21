As Fidelity Natl Info (FIS) Valuation Rose, Holder North Star Asset Management Trimmed by $411,506 Its Position; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Increased Mastercard Class A (MA) Stake by $602,976; Share Value Rose

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info (FIS) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 3,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 129,847 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93 million, down from 133,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 2.23M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18M shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Startup adds batch of former Worldpay executives – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How Jacksonville became a “mecca for the financial services industry” – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.84% or 107,201 shares. Savant Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ingalls And Snyder Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,726 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 966,939 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Inc has invested 0.32% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 30,617 were reported by Riverhead Limited Liability Corp. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 0.01% stake. Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Echo Street Mgmt Lc has invested 0.39% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Benjamin F Edwards And Com invested in 0.01% or 809 shares. Arizona-based Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 5,022 shares stake. Sei Invests accumulated 226,462 shares. Newbrook Capital Lp reported 3.36% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cls Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 19,975 shares to 100,420 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group (NYSE:PFG) by 6,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbon Black Inc.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.