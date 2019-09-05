As Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) Stock Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Increased by $2.62 Million Its Stake; Marshall Wace Llp Holding in Delta Air Li (DAL) Decreased by $21.03 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Delta Air Li (DAL) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 412,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 92,849 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 505,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Delta Air Li for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 774,779 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) by 72.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 23,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 55,280 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.53. About 515,794 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,528 shares to 45,483 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: KeyBanc Upgrades Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Today: FIS and Worldpay Merge to Create Payments Giant – Motley Fool” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Worldpay beats analyst estimates following acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Thomas White Intll Limited has 14,946 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 22,597 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc has 551,717 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. 26,964 are held by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Pinnacle Partners, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,565 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moors And Cabot holds 0.15% or 19,694 shares. Pictet North America Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.41% or 304,600 shares. Pension Ser reported 0.16% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sei Invs reported 189,179 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3,504 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delta Air Lines: Short-Term Headwinds, But The Stock Will Still Climb – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Delta (DAL) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Delta Air Lines Climbed Higher in June – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here’s how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.50 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 202,273 shares to 203,894 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 63,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Amneal Pharmaceu.