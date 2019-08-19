As Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Valuation Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered by $185.48 Million Its Position; Gabelli Funds Upped Its Holding in Take (TTWO) as Shares Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 145,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 123,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $129.86. About 951,211 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66 million, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 3.42 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 9,837 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 1.11M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Aviva Pcl reported 42,167 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Com holds 0% or 100 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 85 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.36% or 50,460 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Lc has 0.12% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.93% or 484,095 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 20,614 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 14,359 shares. Creative Planning owns 5,391 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Llc owns 514,933 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 2.18 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Currency War, Amazon Dips, TTWO Climbs, Disney Earnings & Why Fortinet (FTNT) Stock is a Strong Buy | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc Com by 69,100 shares to 352,533 shares, valued at $26.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2019 Impact Awards – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Worldpay Stock Jumped 18.5% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fidelity National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “The 8 stocks to own as the stock market goes nowhere fast in second half, says Goldman – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0.02% stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 73,470 shares. Davenport And Ltd Llc reported 2,745 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Samlyn Llc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,409 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 3.68M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.05% or 19,581 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce reported 0.17% stake. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Co reported 252,774 shares. Legacy Cap reported 3,556 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Lp stated it has 18,882 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 5.26M shares. Axa accumulated 671,165 shares. Edgepoint Invest Gp owns 3.45 million shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.