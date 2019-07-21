As Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Its Position; Mason Street Advisors Decreased Position in Wabtec (WAB) by $1.84 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66 million, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $129.74. About 2.32 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 25,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,895 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 45,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.06. About 1.50 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.56M for 17.87 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,150 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $32.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazoncom Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44M for 18.22 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares to 16.19M shares, valued at $782.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.