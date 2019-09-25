As Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stock Value Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Upped by $91.91 Million Its Holding; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Price Rose, Alpine Associates Management Cut Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 753,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $516.17M, up from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 374,800 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 119,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.17M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.63. About 175,814 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.29 PER AVERAGE COMMON DILUTED SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Puzo Michael J holds 2,100 shares. Moreover, Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 883,507 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co reported 809 shares. Cwm Limited Company accumulated 0% or 130 shares. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Com owns 1,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westfield Management Limited Partnership owns 397,761 shares. City owns 204 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First American Bancorp holds 52,205 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). C Worldwide Grp Incorporated A S reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Incline Glob Mngmt owns 18,933 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Lc reported 2,823 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont owns 219 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.15% or 473,274 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 233,370 shares to 5.34 million shares, valued at $725.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 259,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,483 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.52 million for 12.08 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, St Johns Investment Mgmt has 0.49% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ota Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 44,179 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc reported 21,793 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Morgan Stanley owns 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1.54 million shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.03% or 114,923 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited invested in 0.19% or 5,227 shares. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.25% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated reported 278,226 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 24,923 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 118,990 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability.