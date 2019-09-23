As Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Share Value Rose, Meeder Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $444,645; Trinity Inds (TRN) Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Lifted Position by $1.75 Million

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 3,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 512 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63,000, down from 4,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.52. About 1.67 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 87,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 732,361 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.20 million, up from 644,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 880,886 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY NET LOSS HK$608.3M VS LOSS HK$441.5M YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds best way to profit is to Reach for the Star; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 05/03/2018 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 14/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: WB17–51–12/05/17 Neville Peterson LLP on behalf of Trinity Industries, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08M and $452.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 37,200 shares to 748,269 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,046 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zuckerman Inv Gp Limited Liability Company holds 3.36% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 732,361 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,424 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 210,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com holds 4.04 million shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 359,629 shares. Bridges Mgmt Inc holds 14,800 shares. Adirondack & Management invested in 0.2% or 13,221 shares. 80,468 are held by Prudential Incorporated. Riverhead Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Principal Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 561,763 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 81,005 are held by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus. Panagora Asset Management owns 12,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.49 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Commerce Lc accumulated 440,948 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). C Worldwide Holding A S stated it has 3,597 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 194 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Boston owns 0.45% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2.72M shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.58% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 88,315 shares. Grp Incorporated owns 125,056 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.15% or 1.07M shares. Montag Caldwell Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 529,895 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr reported 46,614 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc holds 14,255 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 4,400 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 36,064 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability has 2.26 million shares.