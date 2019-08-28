As Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Market Value Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Stake by $185.48 Million; Klingenstein Fields & Co Lowered Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $8.50 Million as Market Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 2.70M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 93,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 253,121 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.05M, down from 346,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.54. About 3.88M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Planning Advsrs owns 3,270 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 684,253 shares. Hartline Invest Corp has 0.54% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 125,844 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Clark Estates Ny stated it has 23,650 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability reported 86,783 shares. Albion Financial Ut holds 0.18% or 14,267 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Management invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gould Asset Ltd Liability Co Ca invested in 10,520 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Limited has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.46% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 3,727 shares. Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 19,076 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 490,971 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 87,559 shares to 495,076 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 10,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Financial accumulated 13,596 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ameritas Prtn Inc has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 5,866 shares. Paloma Mngmt Co invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Summit Securities Gp Llc stated it has 0.36% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Vanguard Gp holds 25.07 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 14,079 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.64 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 42 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Channing Capital Management Ltd reported 81,867 shares. Associated Banc owns 0.12% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 18,845 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department stated it has 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.15% or 545,122 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80 million shares to 28.40M shares, valued at $480.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).