As Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.03 Million; As Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Market Value Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Lowered Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 11,288 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 15,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 81,479 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 28,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.47M, down from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 1.04 million shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.63 million for 12.63 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation reported 367,479 shares. 2.16M were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability. Dubuque Bancorporation & Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Renaissance Lc holds 0% or 47,300 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 167 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.08% or 31,071 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 49,551 shares stake. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 2,751 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 18,443 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 5,770 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The owns 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 7,953 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Corporate Ibonds Etf 2 by 17,044 shares to 605,418 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Intermediate Te (ITR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 45,600 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 17,601 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Shell Asset reported 6,065 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lp holds 520 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,843 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 3,572 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 53,845 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 10,831 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 20,828 shares. Krensavage Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 476,042 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Co reported 41,194 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% or 15,400 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 9,223 shares to 36,945 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 2,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,954 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.