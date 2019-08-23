As Fidelity National Financial In Fnf Group Com (FNF) Stock Value Rose, Crestwood Advisors Has Increased by $429,840 Its Stake; Sector Gamma As Holding in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Has Upped by $1.06 Million as Valuation Declined

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In Fnf Group Com (FNF) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 11,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 492,988 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, up from 481,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In Fnf Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 268,338 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 452,476 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 341,694 shares to 119,352 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 83,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,076 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,655 are owned by Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp. C Grp Hldgs A S reported 63,530 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 16,501 shares. Sg Americas Securities reported 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 47,433 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 255,289 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 600 shares. 3,967 were accumulated by Ameritas Prns. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0% or 31,918 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,669 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 675,070 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 5,874 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 73,698 shares to 839,336 shares, valued at $46.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,687 shares, and cut its stake in Editas Medicine Inc Com.

