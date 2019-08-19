As Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Valuation Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Juncture Wealth Strategies Decreased Southern Co (SO) Holding by $828,138 as Market Value Rose

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 21,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 110,184 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 88,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 445,679 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fidelity National Earnings: FNF Stock Up 2% as EPS Gains 7% Y2Y – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL (FNF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 68,152 shares to 7,974 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DHS) by 12,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,114 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability invested in 23,720 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.01% or 13,135 shares. Moreover, Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has 1.64% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 492,603 shares. Dupont Management has 321,536 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Communications reported 5,312 shares. Athena Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 51,073 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Alyeska Invest Gru Lp holds 0.4% or 792,787 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.08% or 262,314 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Company owns 537,949 shares. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 210,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 25.59M shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 253,048 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Lc reported 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cls Ltd Com invested in 0% or 940 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 12,668 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 38,542 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 68,559 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 431 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,293 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce New York holds 0.09% or 92,540 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt holds 4,750 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd owns 831,500 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 138,490 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 8,061 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 338 shares. Waters Parkerson Lc accumulated 24,524 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.