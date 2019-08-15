As Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Valuation Rose, Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Lowered Holding by $1.29 Million; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Sands Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $439,895 as Stock Declined

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 147,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, down from 151,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 74,221 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 35,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 49,641 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 85,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 86,923 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 86.76 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,948 shares to 40,834 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) by 87,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco reported 2.75% stake. 1,423 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 78,864 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.13 million shares. Wasatch Inc holds 1.01 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Co invested in 148,856 shares. 5,053 are owned by Nomura Holdings. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 30,100 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors stated it has 0.63% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Huntington Natl Bank owns 171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Firsthand Cap Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Fred Alger Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 644,507 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 2,680 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Limited accumulated 183,978 shares. 468,846 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 16.10 million shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,448 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Nomura Asset Limited reported 55,359 shares stake. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 10,381 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 1.33 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company holds 11,522 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). World Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 17,485 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.74M for 12.51 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 8,033 shares to 94,158 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 54,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).