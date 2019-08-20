As Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stock Value Rose, Holder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lowered Position; Sound Shore Management Decreased Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Share Price Rose

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 73,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.97M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $78.16. About 1.15 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 694,670 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) by 291,388 shares to 6.58M shares, valued at $119.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 134,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Eatonâ€™s Aerospace Deal Is a Good Move – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Rampart Management Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 28,387 shares. Cullinan Incorporated owns 70,251 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. South State has 3,297 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 831,715 shares. Argent Co stated it has 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Security Tru reported 400 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 53,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 2.35 million shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 12,423 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 7,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Fincl Counselors holds 0.44% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 127,620 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Utah Retirement has invested 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.79 million for 12.63 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 43,500 shares to 522,500 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Mai Capital holds 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 13,693 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Lc holds 0.01% or 44,098 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 479 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport And has invested 1.71% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 433,084 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 0.02% or 6.85M shares. Bokf Na reported 54,843 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc stated it has 333,173 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com invested in 47,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Brinker Cap holds 0.02% or 11,015 shares. 916,957 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank.