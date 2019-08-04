As Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stock Value Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Has Trimmed Its Position; Cme Group (CME) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Cut Its Position as Stock Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58 million shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME AT £10/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Clears First Chilean Peso and Colombian Peso Interest Rate Swaps; 29/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 950,557 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CME – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Northrop Grumman, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Newmont Goldcorp, Starbucks and CME – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 0.59% stake. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 57,967 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 1.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 87,295 shares. Windward Capital Management Ca accumulated 101,981 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust, Maine-based fund reported 3,526 shares. Optimum owns 1,025 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Llc reported 0.78% stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 150,910 shares. Moreover, Northpointe Cap Lc has 1.58% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 30,447 shares. 2.53 million are owned by Fiera Capital. Hwg LP accumulated 14 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 75,825 are held by Capital Int Sarl. 30,000 are owned by Element Cap Management Limited Co. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 51,041 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,415 shares to 36,992 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 35,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,894 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corporation by 23,000 shares to 499,000 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 20,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 141,068 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 12,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings stated it has 1.17M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 11.43 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Natixis LP owns 216,481 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 37,791 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 491,617 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Advent Capital Mgmt De reported 11,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 9,269 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 201,390 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,485 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brinker reported 11,015 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 108,124 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com. Motco reported 661 shares.