As Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Shares Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $4.26 Million; Carderock Capital Management Has Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $2.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 106,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 951,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.28 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. It is down 6.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 59.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 6,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, up from 11,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 565,204 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold FNF shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 220.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 219.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 81,741 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 6,579 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.08% or 376,127 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset North America owns 42,135 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 213,177 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sun Life stated it has 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 49,623 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 3.00 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 0.04% stake. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.07M for 12.68 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10,900 shares to 114,200 shares, valued at $11.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 563,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Cl C.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,100 shares to 8,185 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,165 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (NYSE:MA).