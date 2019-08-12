As Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Blair William & Company Trimmed Position; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Sunbelt Securities Has Increased Holding

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 21,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 136,298 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 157,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 288,775 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 109.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 12,530 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 5,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 573,933 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 5,268 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,241 shares. Associated Banc invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,320 shares. The Georgia-based Masters Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Valley Advisers has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Appleton Partners Inc Ma owns 1,839 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Halsey Assocs Ct holds 111,011 shares. 6,545 are owned by Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs L P. Westover Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Graybill Bartz & Associate Ltd invested 1.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mairs & invested in 1.24% or 913,903 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com stated it has 18,794 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 116,460 are owned by Da Davidson & Company.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS® Healthcare Webinar Explores Innovations Impacting Hospital And Lab Logistics – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares to 13,112 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,665 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fidelity National Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Buy A House In Your 20s – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 0.11% stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co invested in 0% or 4,067 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Commerce Limited accumulated 17,978 shares. Blackrock owns 16.10M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.02% or 66,498 shares. Andra Ap has 182,500 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited accumulated 0.02% or 81,741 shares. 47,703 are owned by Penbrook Management Limited Liability. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 9,269 shares. 8 are owned by Burt Wealth Advisors. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability invested in 47,300 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0.02% or 537,949 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 47,458 shares. Cannell Peter B Co invested in 318,247 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 1.37 million shares.