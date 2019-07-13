As Fidelity Nationa (FNF) Share Value Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Its Position by $69.69 Million; Kopernik Global Investors Has Raised Holding in Diana Shipping (DSX)

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 284,372 shares traded or 59.75% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Fidelity Nationa (FNF) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 1.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 433,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83 million, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Fidelity Nationa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 1.28 million shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Ho (ZMH) by 10,581 shares to 15,007 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 178,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 35,333 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.15% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Vanguard Group accumulated 25.59M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 392,790 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Investments Ny owns 2.13% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 2.11 million shares. 2.09 million were reported by Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 468,846 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership reported 792,787 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers accumulated 51 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 17,196 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 256,971 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 2.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FNF’s profit will be $230.88M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.35% EPS growth.

