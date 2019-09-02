As Ferro (FOE) Valuation Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Cut Its Stake by $306,000; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Bokf Lifted Holding by $2.44 Million

Bokf increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 36,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 117,999 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 81,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 5.13M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 26,600 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, down from 43,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 681,146 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 10/04/2018 – PRICE TALK: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi Due April 19; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 49 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.74 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 19/03/2018 – TRONC SAYS MICHAEL FERRO RETIRES FROM BOARD POST LA TIMES SALE; 26/04/2018 – FERRO BOOSTS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE TO $500M; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY REVENUE 364.7 MLN ZLOTYS VS 332.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. The insider Thomas Peter T bought $270,640.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 37,695 shares to 327,610 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.22 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.