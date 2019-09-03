As Ferro (FOE) Stock Price Declined, Argent Capital Management Lowered Stake; Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Stake Has Boosted by Zazove Associates Llc

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 165,517 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corporation (FOE) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 49,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 115,655 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 165,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 190,878 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012; 19/03/2018 – Tronc: Michael Ferro Retires After Negotiating $500M L.A. Times Sale to Local Owners; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS TO TAKEN DECISION TO LIQUIDATE COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.98% STAKE IN FERRO CORPORATION; 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Delivers Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Organic Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Guidance

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares to 673 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 the insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515. Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Finance Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 3,753 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 44,582 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cambridge Inv Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). D L Carlson Inv Gp holds 10,110 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest stated it has 111,373 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 18,665 shares. M reported 0.04% stake. M&R Cap Management Inc owns 4,935 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Optimum Advsr invested in 17,323 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 255,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 100 were reported by Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider Thomas Peter T bought $270,640.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Victory Cap Inc reported 1.71M shares stake. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,738 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 13,135 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 128,500 shares. Sg Americas accumulated 0% or 15,087 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,614 shares. New York-based Teton has invested 2.14% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Dana Invest Advsr stated it has 90,028 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 19,991 shares. 12,348 were reported by Brown Advisory. Federated Investors Pa owns 364 shares. 2,491 were reported by Ls Invest Limited Liability Company. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 0% or 13,628 shares.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $25.06 million for 8.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 22,400 shares to 173,880 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur by 34,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).