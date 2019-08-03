As Ferro (FOE) Share Value Declined, Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) as Stock Declined

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 262,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 705,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, down from 967,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 886,054 shares traded or 34.96% up from the average. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY EBITDA UP 12% YOY AT 51.6 MLN ZLOTYS; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – MetalBulletin: FOCUS: Ferro-chrome quarterly benchmark still has its place in the short term; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – TRONC SAYS MICHAEL FERRO RETIRES FROM BOARD POST LA TIMES SALE; 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Na invested in 2.06% or 324,458 shares. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls invested in 6,625 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Co invested in 7.72% or 577,685 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 235,000 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 336,121 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Ltd Llc holds 759,093 shares. 45,235 are held by Mitchell. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,648 shares. London Of Virginia invested 3.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 130,648 are held by Hgk Asset Mngmt. Godsey Gibb Assocs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.28 million are held by Becker Mngmt. Fishman Jay A Mi has 235,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 12,285 shares to 28,108 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forterra Inc by 134,000 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 754,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T bought $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 31,300 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 81,413 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Services Networks Limited Com has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 145 shares. 538,975 are owned by Phocas Financial. Moreover, Quantbot Technology LP has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 3,120 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 19,075 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested in 0.62% or 4.28M shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 217,501 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Massachusetts-based Crow Point Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Mutual Of America Cap Lc, a New York-based fund reported 322,889 shares. Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Teton Advsrs invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 364 shares.