As Ferro (FOE) Share Price Declined, Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.72 Million; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shares Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lowered Its Position by $1.25 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 4.33 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 262,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 705,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, down from 967,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 681,146 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/03/2018 – Tronc: Michael Ferro Retires After Negotiating $500M L.A. Times Sale to Local Owners; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD – AFTER MEETING WITH INTERVENTION OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AGITATION AT CO’S THERUBALI UNIT CALLED OFF; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAY CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – ON APRIL 23, GROUP OF PEOPLE, BROUGHT BY VEHICLES FROM OTHER AREAS, STARTED AGITATION OUTSIDE CO’S THERUBALI UNIT; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS TO TAKEN DECISION TO LIQUIDATE COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Global Ferro Fluids Market to Reach US$ 73.9 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS CO WILL RESTART FURNACE OPERATIONS AT THERUBALI UNIT AT EARLIEST; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 18/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – FURNACE AT THERUBALI HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AND WILL BE OUT OF COMMISSION FOR APPROXIMATELY 90 DAYS; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 1.05M shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Bessemer Inc reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 10,455 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Southeast Asset Advsrs owns 12,150 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 207,098 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 115,906 shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership, North Carolina-based fund reported 182,090 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 4,413 were reported by Capital Advsrs Lc. Ellington Management Grp Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,700 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 64,800 shares to 711,100 shares, valued at $32.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gulfport Energy reports rising Q2 production – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ossen Innovation and NextDecade among Energy/Materials gainers; SRC Energy and Vedanta among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Platinum Group Metals and Ossen Innovation as Energy/Materials gainers; Ring Energy and Key Energy Services among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Moreover, Trexquant Inv LP has 0.03% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 38,727 shares. Brigade Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 705,000 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 483,353 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 132,440 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% stake. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Pnc Financial Svcs Gru invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation invested in 26,600 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 13,841 shares. 20,985 are held by Piedmont Invest Advsr. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 11,890 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited holds 0% or 13,675 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $39,750 was bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A.