As Ferro (FOE) Share Price Declined, Cubic Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $784,770; Olin (OLN) Valuation Declined While Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 274.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 52,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 71,393 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 19,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 351,207 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 13/04/2018 – Ferro Out at Chicago Tribune Parent as Controversial Reign Ends; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS TO TAKEN DECISION TO LIQUIDATE COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 02/05/2018 – Ferro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.41 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000. $4,077 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. 250 shares valued at $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. 2,000 shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S, worth $33,374. BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 195,510 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 93,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Global manufacturer of chemicals, ammunition moving to bigger Houston office – Houston Business Journal” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Olin’s Stock Price Presents Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Hsbc Plc reported 16,933 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 440 shares in its portfolio. Beaconlight Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.36% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 37,264 shares. Ci accumulated 0.01% or 100,300 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc reported 81,900 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 203,126 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 54 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 48,248 were reported by Ameritas Ptnrs. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 27,979 shares.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ferro Corporation (FOE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “First Financial Bankshares Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ferro to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PV Nano Cell introduces Industrial-Grade, Mass-Production Solution for Digital Inkjet Printing – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider SPIZZO ALLEN A bought $38,325.