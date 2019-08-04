As Femsa (FMX) Valuation Declined, Somerset Capital Management Llp Lowered Position by $1.79 Million; Nucor (NUE) Market Value Declined While Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Boosted Holding

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.87M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.47. About 327,789 shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 10,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 59,646 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 48,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.72M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,400 shares to 52,464 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

