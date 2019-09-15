As Femsa (FMX) Share Price Declined, Somerset Capital Management Llp Lowered Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Decreased Position by $2.18 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is in trouble on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA USED FACEBOOK DATA IN 2016 CAMPAIGN; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Eliminating the Platform Fee on Fundraisers for Personal Causes; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 22/03/2018 – However, Walden isn’t necessarily championing tough regulation of Facebook and the industry; 06/04/2018 – AFP news agency: #BREAKING: Facebook to require all political ads to be labeled, sourced; 19/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica. Via @KurtWagner8:; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Bans Foreign Advertisers for Ireland Abortion Referendum

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.53 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 479,817 shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Planning Ltd Liability has 17,960 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.86% or 2.17M shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 2.04% stake. 3,364 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation invested in 91,372 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has 10,467 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Legacy Private stated it has 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cypress Funds Limited, a California-based fund reported 220,000 shares. First American Bancorporation has 41,874 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt stated it has 1,530 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Martin Inv Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 63,634 shares. St Germain D J Com invested in 56,826 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 92.81 million were reported by State Street.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78 billion and $47.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

