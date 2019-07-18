As Femsa Adr (FMX) Valuation Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Raised Holding; Sunbelt Securities Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.33 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Femsa Adr (FMX) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Femsa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $95.45. About 247,007 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,221 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 20,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 14.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Comercio completes acquisition of CorporaciÃ³n GPF in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever: Set To Outperform The Market With Lower-Than-Market Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola, The 3 Amigos: FMX Outshines KO And KOF – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2015. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Here’s What Investors Must Know About FEMSA (FMX) Stock – Zacks.com” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) by 610,400 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares to 13,112 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,332 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 22,883 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa owns 24,092 shares for 2.86% of their portfolio. Bouchey Fincl has invested 1.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crestwood Advsr Group Lc stated it has 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors accumulated 5,955 shares. Ims reported 2.39% stake. 384,310 were reported by Logan Capital Mngmt. Osborne Prtn Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.39% or 91,324 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company New York holds 2.08% or 201,360 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability has 109,892 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 73,237 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Tillar has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas White Intl Limited invested in 8,522 shares. Markston Intl Ltd Liability Co reported 6.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Employees Are Testing its Credit Card – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.